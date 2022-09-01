Wright-Patterson spotlight

We offer counseling for families where there has been problematic sexual behavior by a child, couples counseling and New Parent Support Program. Our New Parent Support nurses offer in-home education and support to military families who are expecting a baby and/or have children under the age of 3.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

My role is to ensure our team is ready to respond to each family’s unique needs. Our procedures follow Air Force guidance, and we coordinate well with multiple base and off-base organizations to create a network of response and family support. I am honored to be in this position.

My hope is we offer relief when families need it most, empower people to meet their personal goals, and that homes are safe and joyful. This keeps our force mission-ready. To enroll in prevention services, call us at 937-257-4608.

If a family situation has become violent or neglectful, our team also responds with safety planning, case coordination, counseling and evidence-based groups as needed. We manage a 24/7 victim hotline: 937-265-0022. Restricted and unrestricted reporting options are available.