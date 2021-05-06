Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Miguel Diaz, GS-12
Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing, Inspector General’s Office
How long have you been at Wright-Patt? About six years
What is your job? I am an exercise planner/inspector with the 88th Air Base Wing Inspector General’s Office.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
I enjoy meeting new people and experiencing their perspective and impact on the mission, as well as the experience and knowledge they bring to their specialty. I am often fascinated with the life experiences and stories that people have to share regarding their jobs. Many times, I find myself captivated by the skill, expertise and professionalism they exhibit when we ask for assistance in planning installation-level exercises. We in the IG’s office, as well as our mission partners, appreciate and applaud their impact in developing and executing a robust and effective exercise program.