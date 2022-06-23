BreakingNews
$44M aircraft repair facility latest huge investment at Dayton airport
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patterson spotlight

Kelly Neal, GS civilian

Combined ShapeCaption
Kelly Neal, GS civilian

Military News
By Contributed
16 minutes ago

Name and rank: Kelly Neal, GS Civilian

Duty title: Unit program coordinator

Unit of assignment: 88th Dental Squadron

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I assist the commander as an administrative assistant for the 88th Dental Squadron. Some key duties include assisting the commander in the management of all admin support program functions. I prepare and maintain required administrative reports and other correspondence. I also assist the commander in accomplishing all necessary internal operations to include administrative training, security, development of organizational operating instructions and regulations, and personnel assistance.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

As a unit program coordinator, I ensure all members throughout the squadron are taken care of from an administrative perspective. Without a unit program coordinator, the mission would not run smoothly. As a liaison for the squadron, my job is important to communicate in making sure all tasks, programs and administrative needs are completed in a timely manner. When this is done, the 88th Dental Squadron can operate successfully, and we can provide the best care for our patients and ensure the human warfighter is ready to deploy at a moments notice.

In Other News
1
Sexual assaults affect males, too
2
Commentary: Expressing thoughts and healthy debate lead to better...
3
Hybrid aircraft loader prototype developed, tested at two AMC aerial...
4
Guidance offered for departing, appreciation gifts to AF employees
5
Take proper precautions to get the most out of summer

About the Author

Contributed
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top