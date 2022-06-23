Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I assist the commander as an administrative assistant for the 88th Dental Squadron. Some key duties include assisting the commander in the management of all admin support program functions. I prepare and maintain required administrative reports and other correspondence. I also assist the commander in accomplishing all necessary internal operations to include administrative training, security, development of organizational operating instructions and regulations, and personnel assistance.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?