Wright-Patterson spotlight

Tech. Sgt. Marica Monique Moore
Tech. Sgt. Marica Monique Moore

Military News | 20 minutes ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Name and rank: Tech. Sgt. Marica Monique Moore

Duty title: NCO in charge, Equal Opportunity Office

Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing, Equal Opportunity Office

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am an equal opportunity practitioner at the Equal Opportunity Office. I’m responsible for providing Equal Opportunity program assistance to Air Force Material Command headquarters, 11 geographically separated units and tenant units, and three workplace centers, servicing a population of 30,000 civilian and military personnel.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?

I serve as the “eyes” and “ears” to commanders and directors on their human-relations climate. As an equal opportunity practitioner, I assist commanders and directors at all levels in eradicating unlawful discrimination and harassment through education and training to maintain and improve the overall organizational climate and mission readiness.

