Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? As an air traffic control watch supervisor at the Wright-Patterson tower, I monitor and direct all aircraft and vehicle movement on the airfield, as well as the airspace surrounding the airport. My duties include, but are not limited to: issuing takeoff and landing clearances, directing vehicle movements, coordinating with surrounding air traffic control facilities and amending aircraft-flight routings. As a supervisor, I oversee upward of three additional journeyman and apprentice controllers. I also manage an eight-member crew and implement a training plan to develop skilled, qualified controllers.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?