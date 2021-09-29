Wright-Patterson spotlight

dayton-daily-news logo
Staff Sgt. Tyler Downhour
Staff Sgt. Tyler Downhour

By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
Name and rank: Staff Sgt. Tyler Downhour

Duty title: Air traffic control watch supervisor (tower)

Unit of assignment: 88th Operations Support Squadron

What do you do at Wright-Patt? As an air traffic control watch supervisor at the Wright-Patterson tower, I monitor and direct all aircraft and vehicle movement on the airfield, as well as the airspace surrounding the airport. My duties include, but are not limited to: issuing takeoff and landing clearances, directing vehicle movements, coordinating with surrounding air traffic control facilities and amending aircraft-flight routings. As a supervisor, I oversee upward of three additional journeyman and apprentice controllers. I also manage an eight-member crew and implement a training plan to develop skilled, qualified controllers.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?

My job is crucial to both the Air Force and AFMC because it ensures the safe passage of aircrew and vital assets. This is crucial not only for local missions, but also supports missions and Airmen across the globe. Our work enables the uninterrupted, 24/7 air traffic support necessary in delivering the latest technologies and developments to the warfighter.

