Wright-Patterson spotlight

Dennis Pearson, GS-11

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago

Name and rank: Dennis Pearson, GS-11

Duty title: Safety manager

Unit of assignment: 88th Civil Engineer Group

What do you do at Wright-Patt? My job is to ensure the safety of over 500 civil engineers, who provide the highest-quality living and working environment for our 30,000-person workforce and 110 tenant organizations — including a major command headquarters — that perform advanced acquisition, academia, research, medical support and other critical missions.

I inspect all assigned facilities and periodically inspect job sites to ensure compliance with occupational safety standards. I work with shop personnel and squadron and group leadership as required to make program improvements. I also investigate unit mishaps with personnel and property to determine cause and identify possible corrective actions.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

My job is important because I ensure the CE team’s safety management so 88 CEG can provide support to its diverse mission partners through comprehensive sustainment, restoration and modernization, as well as environmental protection, emergency management and first-responder services, for one of the largest Air Force installations in the United States.

“One incredible benefit that he brings to the job is his ability to build relationships,” said Amir Mott, 88 CEG deputy director. “In many units, no one likes to see the safety guy coming around because of the implied dread of something being criticized. Dennis approaches concerns as a ‘we’ problem versus a ‘you’ problem. He rolls up his sleeves to help become part of the solution to quickly solve any challenge.

“Not only does this put the staff at ease, but it has resulted in safety issues being brought to him versus him needing to always find them.”

