Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am one of the Religious Affairs Airmen assigned to the 88th Air Base Wing Chapel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. I oversee information technology/equipment at three facilities and provide leadership advisement and crisis-intervention counseling. I’m responsible for administrative, information and logistical operations for the chapel to ensure that staff are sufficiently equipped to deliver optimal religious and spiritual care to the warfighter and their families.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?