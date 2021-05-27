dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patterson spotlight

Staff Sgt. Collin Carter
Staff Sgt. Collin Carter

Military News | 35 minutes ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Name and rank: Staff Sgt. Collin Carter

Duty title: NCO in charge of administration

Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing, Chaplain’s Office

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am one of the Religious Affairs Airmen assigned to the 88th Air Base Wing Chapel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. I oversee information technology/equipment at three facilities and provide leadership advisement and crisis-intervention counseling. I’m responsible for administrative, information and logistical operations for the chapel to ensure that staff are sufficiently equipped to deliver optimal religious and spiritual care to the warfighter and their families.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?

One of the four pillars within Comprehensive Airman Fitness is the spiritual pillar. Without the stability and existence of any one of those pillars, it jeopardizes the success of the overall mission. This is true for (Air Force Materiel Command) and the Air Force as a whole. In fact, there’s an old saying that goes, “A house divided cannot stand.” What makes my job important is that I, along with help from others, provide critical resources that contribute to the spiritual well-being of our Airmen and their families. The core of our mission is to take care of our force’s greatest asset, which is our people.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top