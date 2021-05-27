Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Staff Sgt. Collin Carter
Duty title: NCO in charge of administration
Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing, Chaplain’s Office
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am one of the Religious Affairs Airmen assigned to the 88th Air Base Wing Chapel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. I oversee information technology/equipment at three facilities and provide leadership advisement and crisis-intervention counseling. I’m responsible for administrative, information and logistical operations for the chapel to ensure that staff are sufficiently equipped to deliver optimal religious and spiritual care to the warfighter and their families.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?
One of the four pillars within Comprehensive Airman Fitness is the spiritual pillar. Without the stability and existence of any one of those pillars, it jeopardizes the success of the overall mission. This is true for (Air Force Materiel Command) and the Air Force as a whole. In fact, there’s an old saying that goes, “A house divided cannot stand.” What makes my job important is that I, along with help from others, provide critical resources that contribute to the spiritual well-being of our Airmen and their families. The core of our mission is to take care of our force’s greatest asset, which is our people.