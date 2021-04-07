Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name: Pamela “Dee” Denny, NF-3
Unit of assignment: 88th Force Support Squadron, Wright-Patterson Club
How long have you been at Wright-Patt? Since August 2019.
What is your job? I am the catering supervisor for the club. Working in the Air Force club system, you become accustomed to bouncing from one thing to another – like programming for membership events, helping with bar operations and coordinating the feeding of deploying personnel. I also assist the club manager with financial and operational oversight.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
I would have to say working with the people and being able to support the Airmen. I enjoy meeting new people and getting to see friends from past bases. I have a great team and they help support me, which makes my job more enjoyable.