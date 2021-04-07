X

Wright-Patterson spotlight

Pamela “Dee” Denny, NF-3
Military News | 1 hour ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Name: Pamela “Dee” Denny, NF-3

Unit of assignment: 88th Force Support Squadron, Wright-Patterson Club

How long have you been at Wright-Patt? Since August 2019.

What is your job? I am the catering supervisor for the club. Working in the Air Force club system, you become accustomed to bouncing from one thing to another – like programming for membership events, helping with bar operations and coordinating the feeding of deploying personnel. I also assist the club manager with financial and operational oversight.

What’s your favorite part of the job?

I would have to say working with the people and being able to support the Airmen. I enjoy meeting new people and getting to see friends from past bases. I have a great team and they help support me, which makes my job more enjoyable.

