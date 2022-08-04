Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: 1st Lt. Caroline McDowell
Duty title: Critical care nurse
Unit of assignment: 88th Inpatient Operations Squadron
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a critical-care nurse in the (intensive care unit) at Wright-Patterson Medical Center. I am responsible for giving a high level of care to critically ill patients. I also serve as a charge nurse and fill in as an in-house supervisor.
When needed, I respond to code blue and rapid-response calls for the inpatient department of the hospital. Additionally, my job entails collaboration with the medical staff and executives in supervising and directing aspects of care. I also help facilitate process improvements to enhance the delivery of patient care.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
My role in the ICU focuses on trusted care — to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care using the most current and relevant evidence-based practices. My role in the ICU is essential because I care for sick patients, support their families amidst difficult times and provide lifesaving interventions to critically ill patients.
As an ICU nurse, I assess for life-threatening conditions, evaluate care plans and closely monitor the patient’s progress. In addition, I identify any sudden changes that may warrant further tests, require additional interventions or change the patient’s course of treatment.
I advocate for the patients and the needs of their families. Moreover, I ensure that patients understand their plan of care and that we provide answers if they have questions regarding their care while in the ICU.
