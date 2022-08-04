Wright-Patterson spotlight

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

My role in the ICU focuses on trusted care — to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care using the most current and relevant evidence-based practices. My role in the ICU is essential because I care for sick patients, support their families amidst difficult times and provide lifesaving interventions to critically ill patients.

As an ICU nurse, I assess for life-threatening conditions, evaluate care plans and closely monitor the patient’s progress. In addition, I identify any sudden changes that may warrant further tests, require additional interventions or change the patient’s course of treatment.

I advocate for the patients and the needs of their families. Moreover, I ensure that patients understand their plan of care and that we provide answers if they have questions regarding their care while in the ICU.