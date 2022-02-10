Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Roxie Viney, NH-3
Duty title: Wing Exercise and Inspection Program manager
Unit of assignment: Inspector General’s Office, 88th Air Base Wing
What do you do at Wright-Patt? My position’s responsibility is to ensure the wing commander’s inspection and exercise requirements, to include bylaws, are successfully executed in accordance with Air Force instruction. Creating, planning and execution of inspections and exercises that strengthen and align with the wing’s mission is our main focus.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
The Inspector General plays a vital role ensuring the readiness, discipline and efficiency of every aspect of your Air Force mission. Inspector General policy is to assess readiness, discipline and efficiency with a vision to help shape senior leader decisions affecting the readiness of the Air Force to strengthen the nation’s defense.
About the Author