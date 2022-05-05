Wright-Patterson spotlight

dayton-daily-news logo
Jamie Sanders, WG-9

By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
41 minutes ago

Name and rank: Jamie Sanders, WG-9

Duty title: Pest controller

Unit of assignment: 88th Civil Engineer Squadron

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I have worked at Wright-Patterson AFB for over six years. I’m originally from Los Angeles. I was stationed here as an Airman and NCO in the Pest Control Shop for nine years when we had military assigned to CES.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

My favorite part of the job is customer relations. I am a people person. I like to interact and educate individuals on all of their pest concerns, so they have a better day.

Our job has an impact on the overall mission — whether it’s to keep the C-17 planes flying to countries that have Zika virus concerns, or keeping the airfield weed-free and secure by spraying the vegetation around the lights on taxiways, runway and fence lines. We also inspect and treat food facilities for insect and rodent activity to eliminate health risks, and trap and remove wildlife that can cause damage to facilities and utilities. Unfortunately, there is always the part that gets a little nasty with our job when we are removing dead carcasses off the roads and airfield.

I support the Air Force Marathon and senior-leadership events by treating weeds on the roads and parking lots. We also respond to service calls for lodging and office areas. I try to be a good steward of the environment by working with local beekeepers on saving as many honey beehives as possible in unwanted areas.

This keeps me motivated to do the best I can for base personnel. Each day is different, so that makes my job fun and exciting.

