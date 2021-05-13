Wright-Patterson Spotlight

Name and rank: Stephanie Adkins, GS-9
Unit of assignment: 88th Medical Group
How long have you been at Wright-Patt? 14 years, including five on active duty
What is your job? I am one of five credentials and privileges coordinators with the 88th Medical Group. Our role is to verify that all physicians, advanced practice nurses and physician assistants possess the necessary education, training, licensure and competence to perform patient care in Wright-Patterson Medical Center.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Working with my peers. Everything we do is a team effort and everyone pulls their share of the load. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t turn to one another for assistance or advice. It is comforting to know my peers are there if I need them. We are a strong team that not only gets the job done, we get it done well.