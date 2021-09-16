Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a financial specialist assigned to the 88th Comptroller Squadron, the largest comptroller squadron in the Air Force. I lead a team of accountants that certified more than 15,000 funding documents totaling more than $29 billion to ensure Team Wright-Patt executed all of its critical missions throughout fiscal year 2020. Our team also has a reputation across the base for crushing the Air Force standard of 72 hours for document certification – we get it done in 24 hours. I am responsible for ensuring funding is available to support procurement activities across the installation and funding is expended in accordance with federal acquisition regulations and appropriation law.

“Ms. Svidish’s keen attention to detail is critical in ensuring sufficient funds are available to satisfy purchase requests for nearly 90 units, to include Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, 445th Airlift Wing, and 655th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing,” said Lt. Col. Josh Wolfram, 88 CPTS commander.