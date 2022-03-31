Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Herman “Dutch” Mellema Jr., Air Force civilian
Duty title: Industrial security specialist
Unit of assignment: Information Protection Directorate, 88th Air Base Wing
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am an industrial security specialist with the 88th Air Base Wing. I review, edit and process contract security-classification specifications for various base customers.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
Because appropriate security requirements must be included in classified contracts. Additionally, contractors sponsored by the wing, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Department of Defense, Department of the Air Force, Department of the Navy, Department of the Army, and General Services Administration government and military partners must have the proper security-clearance eligibility and authorization to access classified information or material. Strong specifications maintain and bolster our national defense.
