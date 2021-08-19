Wright-Patterson spotlight

dayton-daily-news logo
JC Snediker, NH-3
JC Snediker, NH-3

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
38 minutes ago

Name and rank: JC Snediker, NH-3

Duty title: Chief of Protocol

Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing, Protocol Office

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I’m responsible for leading a team that supports the 88th Air Base Wing and over 115 tenant units by providing protocol support and guidance for official ceremonies, celebrations, distinguished visitors and special events while ensuring Air Force customs, courtesies and traditions are upheld.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?

Over the last 18 months, the 88th Air Base Wing Protocol Office has led and assisted with over 215 events through the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal is to build esprit de corps and honor Air Force military customs and traditions by bringing together all of our Airmen, Guardians and their families to celebrate these special events while keeping them safe through this pandemic.

