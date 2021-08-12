Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Staff Sgt. Janice Reynolds
Duty title: Occupational safety and health specialist
Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing, Safety Office
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am an occupational safety and health specialist. Our mission is to minimize the loss of Air Force resources and protect Air Force personnel from death, injuries or occupational illnesses by managing risk on and off duty. We advise and educate commanders and their squadron representatives to work toward a safe and efficient work environment. My favorite part of the job is that I get to go out on inspections and learn what our dedicated Airmen do every day in support of the Air Force’s missions around the world. No two days in the Safety Office are the same, and I truly love what I do as a safety professional.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?
The 88th Air Base Wing’s Safety Office is a strong part of the behind-the-scenes that supports nearly 32,000 personnel on Wright-Patterson AFB. I continuously monitor trends throughout the Air Force and am constantly evolving and changing processes to ensure commanders and their squadrons are able to meet their mission requirements, but also meet them in a safe way. I am important to my unit’s success because I am able to inspect units across the base and train their personnel on safe regulations, procedures and processes. It is vital to developing and advising future Air Force leaders so they have the tools to manage risk while leading operations.