Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am an occupational safety and health specialist. Our mission is to minimize the loss of Air Force resources and protect Air Force personnel from death, injuries or occupational illnesses by managing risk on and off duty. We advise and educate commanders and their squadron representatives to work toward a safe and efficient work environment. My favorite part of the job is that I get to go out on inspections and learn what our dedicated Airmen do every day in support of the Air Force’s missions around the world. No two days in the Safety Office are the same, and I truly love what I do as a safety professional.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?