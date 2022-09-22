Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? My primary duties are to determine requirements, issue gear and manage accounts for over $6 million in day-to-day squadron supplies and equipment. I also develop procedures and prepare turn-in documents to dispose of excessive, outdated, and broken gear and equipment.

Furthermore, I conduct semiannual inspections and inventories of $1.4 million in accountable unit property listed against the unit’s (Customer Authorization/Customer Receipt Listing). Lastly, I track all unit spending through supply and equipment account codes, government purchase card and (international merchant purchase authorization card) spreadsheets.