Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Staff Sgt. Miguel Ismael Ramos
Duty title: NCO in charge of supply
Unit of assignment: 88th Security Forces Squadron
What do you do at Wright-Patt? My primary duties are to determine requirements, issue gear and manage accounts for over $6 million in day-to-day squadron supplies and equipment. I also develop procedures and prepare turn-in documents to dispose of excessive, outdated, and broken gear and equipment.
Furthermore, I conduct semiannual inspections and inventories of $1.4 million in accountable unit property listed against the unit’s (Customer Authorization/Customer Receipt Listing). Lastly, I track all unit spending through supply and equipment account codes, government purchase card and (international merchant purchase authorization card) spreadsheets.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
As the unit supply guy, I must make sure all Defenders (military and civilian) have all the necessary items to detect, deter, and defend against any possible threats or issues we may encounter to keep the mission running smoothly. Without supply items, we would have to resort to using other agencies that would detract from their mission, take more time, and the safety of the people and critical items would be at risk.
