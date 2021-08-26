Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Andy Gerspacher, WG-9
Duty title: Carpenter
Unit of assignment: 88th Civil Engineer Squadron
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am part of a team of carpenters that maintains a majority of the facilities on base. We inspect and repair roofs, as well as interior and exterior wall components. We remodel office spaces, mill and install interior trim components, and are involved in many other facets of facility construction.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?
We maintain all support facilities throughout WPAFB. Our efforts enable base personnel and employees to come to work in a safe environment to complete their daily mission.
