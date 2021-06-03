Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Christi Shiverdecker, contractor
Duty title: Dental assistant
Unit of assignment: 88th Dental Squadron, Clinical Flight, Periodontics Element
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a dental assistant and work with Maj. Spencer Lee, a periodontist. I’m responsible for maintaining his schedule, tracking bone and tissue products, and assisting with evaluations and surgical procedures. In addition, I assist with staffing the Advanced Education General Dentistry one-year Residency Flight and other areas within the clinic as needed.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?
We provide high-quality dental care in support of the installation’s medical readiness. I have a lot of experience in the dental field, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help our Airmen. Being able to give back to those who give so much is a great honor.