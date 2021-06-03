dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patterson spotlight

Christi Shiverdecker, contractor
Christi Shiverdecker, contractor

Military News | 1 hour ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Name and rank: Christi Shiverdecker, contractor

Duty title: Dental assistant

Unit of assignment: 88th Dental Squadron, Clinical Flight, Periodontics Element

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a dental assistant and work with Maj. Spencer Lee, a periodontist. I’m responsible for maintaining his schedule, tracking bone and tissue products, and assisting with evaluations and surgical procedures. In addition, I assist with staffing the Advanced Education General Dentistry one-year Residency Flight and other areas within the clinic as needed.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?

We provide high-quality dental care in support of the installation’s medical readiness. I have a lot of experience in the dental field, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help our Airmen. Being able to give back to those who give so much is a great honor.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top