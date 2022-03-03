Wright-Patterson spotlight

I am a rabbi, a clergy leader in the Jewish faith. I am able to help Jewish personnel remember their faith and heritage. As chaplains, we are important because we help commanders take care of a couple of sides of their people that sometimes they aren’t able to see, the relational and spiritual sides.

Because we offer 100% confidential counseling (we do not report anything), we are able to help people deal with adversity and tap into their own spiritual strengths to assist in their work-life balance. Also, we are the subject-matter experts in advising our commanders on matters of religion, ethics and morals. But most importantly, we are the leading voice in matters pertaining to spiritual resilience.