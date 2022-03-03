Wright-Patterson spotlight

Hamburger icon
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
24 minutes ago

Name and rank: Capt. Gerardo Rodriguez

Duty title: Chaplain

Unit of assignment: Chaplain’s Office, 88th Air Base Wing

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a chaplain at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. I am responsible for tending the spiritual and moral well-being of our base population.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

I am a rabbi, a clergy leader in the Jewish faith. I am able to help Jewish personnel remember their faith and heritage. As chaplains, we are important because we help commanders take care of a couple of sides of their people that sometimes they aren’t able to see, the relational and spiritual sides.

Because we offer 100% confidential counseling (we do not report anything), we are able to help people deal with adversity and tap into their own spiritual strengths to assist in their work-life balance. Also, we are the subject-matter experts in advising our commanders on matters of religion, ethics and morals. But most importantly, we are the leading voice in matters pertaining to spiritual resilience.

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
