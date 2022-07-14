Wright-Patterson spotlight

BreakingNews
Statehouse candidate left off some mailed ballots by mistake in Montgomery County
Name and rank: Jean Sisk, GS-7

Duty title: Education and training technician

Unit of assignment: 88th Force Support Squadron

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am responsible for processing the authorization forms (SF-182s) to ensure the expenditure for unit training dollars is executed in a timely manner, allowing the 32,000 Airmen across Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to improve their skills, develop their abilities and expand their knowledge in support of the Air Force mission.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

I believe that my position as an education and training technician is important because I consider myself a gatekeeper by confirming that funds are properly utilized while ensuring employees are able to attend necessary training — due to the part that I play in protecting and leveraging our Air Force resources.

