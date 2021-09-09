dayton-daily-news logo
Wright-Patterson spotlight

Tech Sgt. Joseph Rosenstiel
Tech Sgt. Joseph Rosenstiel

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
Name and rank: Tech. Sgt. Joseph Rosenstiel

Duty title: NCO in charge, Military Justice

Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing, Staff Judge Advocate Office

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a paralegal at the wing legal office. I’m responsible for the daily supervision and management of all courts-martial processing, nonjudicial punishments, discharges, assisting trial counsel with case preparation, and informing commanders and first sergeants on administrative and judicial matters handled at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?

My job is important because we enable commanders at each level, who have the authority, to impose discipline upon subordinates within their command. I help ensure that standards are consistently known, applied and enforced, thereby helping commanders maintain good order and discipline while accomplishing their mission on Wright-Patterson AFB and at units abroad.

