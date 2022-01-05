Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name: Linda Zuber
Duty title: Medical assistant
Unit of assignment: 88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a medical assistant in the Warrior Operational Medicine Clinic at Wright-Patterson Medical Center. I’m responsible for helping to ensure the medical readiness of our 5,000-patient population.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
My job is important because I provide ready, reliable care to our active-duty population, which in turn provides “fit to fight” warriors to the readiness mission.
In Other News
1
AF Museum videographer awarded regional Emmy for documentary
2
Historic court-martial of former AFRL commander set to start Monday at...
3
WPAFB construction update: Utility pipes to be replaced in Woods...
4
Three easy steps to avoid slips, trips and falls
5
VR workshop unites digital-first experts on transformation
About the Author