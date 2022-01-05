Hamburger icon
Wright-Patterson spotlight

Linda Zuber
Linda Zuber

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
30 minutes ago

Name: Linda Zuber

Duty title: Medical assistant

Unit of assignment: 88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a medical assistant in the Warrior Operational Medicine Clinic at Wright-Patterson Medical Center. I’m responsible for helping to ensure the medical readiness of our 5,000-patient population.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

My job is important because I provide ready, reliable care to our active-duty population, which in turn provides “fit to fight” warriors to the readiness mission.

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
