Wright-Patterson spotlight

Darrius Parker, GS-9
Darrius Parker, GS-9

By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
47 minutes ago

Name and rank: Darrius Parker, GS-9

Duty title: Air Force Materiel Command Public Affairs, currently assigned to the 88th Air Base Wing

Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a public affairs specialist. I am responsible for collecting, preparing and disseminating information concerning the various programs of the 88th Air Base Wing through channels such as written articles, videos, photos and more. I also plan and coordinate community events, as well as provide advice and counsel to senior staff among the wing.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?

The job of a public affairs specialist is important because we strategically communicate the Air Force and Airmen story and commander’s intent to deliver “Strength through Support” for Airmen and their families at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. We also find opportunities for leadership to engage with key community leaders, local communities and stakeholders to build public understanding, trust and support for the installation and its mission.

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
