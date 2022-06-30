BreakingNews
Delta warns about ‘challenges’ for July 4th travel, allowing rebooking
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patterson spotlight

Peter E. Simmons, Civilian, WG-6

Combined ShapeCaption
Peter E. Simmons, Civilian, WG-6

Military News
By Contributed
1 hour ago

Name and rank? Peter E. Simmons, Civilian, WG-6

Duty title? Cook

Unit of assignment: 88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron/Nutritional Medicine Flight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? As a cook, I am responsible for preparing and serving nutritious meals to over 135,000 patients, staff and visitors at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center annually.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

My job is extremely important to the Air Force and Wright-Patterson AFB community. Nutrition is a vital aspect of an individual’s overall health and readiness. My job entails preparing meals that are consistent with a patient’s diagnosis, which may aid in their recovery while admitted to the hospital. In addition, preparing meals for the staff ensures that they are fueled to accomplish the mission.

I feel that my prior experience in food service as a retired diet therapy technician gives me invaluable skills not only in the food service aspect of it but also in molding and mentoring both civilian and military staff that I work with. I truly enjoy being a team player and once again, being a part of the Air Force and Wright-Patterson AFB community.

In Other News
1
Seek appropriate shelter during threat of lightning
2
Commentary: Seasons of change are inherent in leadership
3
Commissary helps veteran family in TV show with groceries
4
KUDOS event will help children better understand deployment
5
Leadership Log podcast: First sergeant recalls the power of words

About the Author

Contributed
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top