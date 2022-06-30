Wright-Patterson spotlight

My job is extremely important to the Air Force and Wright-Patterson AFB community. Nutrition is a vital aspect of an individual’s overall health and readiness. My job entails preparing meals that are consistent with a patient’s diagnosis, which may aid in their recovery while admitted to the hospital. In addition, preparing meals for the staff ensures that they are fueled to accomplish the mission.

I feel that my prior experience in food service as a retired diet therapy technician gives me invaluable skills not only in the food service aspect of it but also in molding and mentoring both civilian and military staff that I work with. I truly enjoy being a team player and once again, being a part of the Air Force and Wright-Patterson AFB community.