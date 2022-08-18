BreakingNews
High School Football: Top 22 players to watch in 2022
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patterson spotlight

Senior Airman Dox Salgado

Combined ShapeCaption
Senior Airman Dox Salgado

Military News
By Contributed
21 minutes ago

Name and rank: Senior Airman Dox Salgado

Duty title: Military justice paralegal

Unit of assignment: Staff Judge Advocate Office, 88th Air Base Wing

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a military justice paralegal for the 88th Air Base Wing at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Legal Office. I assist judge advocate general attorneys in handling court-martial cases and adverse actions under the base installation’s military jurisdiction.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

The U.S. Air Force has a duty to maintain a ready and disciplined force. Airmen must continue to embody and uphold our core values, and for those who don’t, they are subject to action under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Without this job, the military justice system would be of no use. It would be like a gasoline car without gas, and without gasoline, cars wouldn’t be able to run. Likewise, if a justice system does not have lawyers and paralegals, it would be hard to enforce standards and maintain good order throughout the Air Force.

In Other News
1
Commentary: Oath of office in DOD a bond between you and the nation
2
Air Force Materiel Command ‘Power Hour’ all-call set for Aug. 25
3
The story behind Wright-Patt’s Kuglics Boulevard
4
Inaugural aviation training proves success for Air Force psychologists
5
New MILITARY STAR cardholders can save 15%

About the Author

Contributed
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top