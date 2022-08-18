Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Senior Airman Dox Salgado
Duty title: Military justice paralegal
Unit of assignment: Staff Judge Advocate Office, 88th Air Base Wing
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a military justice paralegal for the 88th Air Base Wing at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Legal Office. I assist judge advocate general attorneys in handling court-martial cases and adverse actions under the base installation’s military jurisdiction.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
The U.S. Air Force has a duty to maintain a ready and disciplined force. Airmen must continue to embody and uphold our core values, and for those who don’t, they are subject to action under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
Without this job, the military justice system would be of no use. It would be like a gasoline car without gas, and without gasoline, cars wouldn’t be able to run. Likewise, if a justice system does not have lawyers and paralegals, it would be hard to enforce standards and maintain good order throughout the Air Force.
