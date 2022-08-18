Wright-Patterson spotlight

The U.S. Air Force has a duty to maintain a ready and disciplined force. Airmen must continue to embody and uphold our core values, and for those who don’t, they are subject to action under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Without this job, the military justice system would be of no use. It would be like a gasoline car without gas, and without gasoline, cars wouldn’t be able to run. Likewise, if a justice system does not have lawyers and paralegals, it would be hard to enforce standards and maintain good order throughout the Air Force.