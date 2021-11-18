Wright-Patterson spotlight

dayton-daily-news logo
Senior Airman Sherita Thompson
Senior Airman Sherita Thompson

By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
Name and rank: Senior Airman Sherita Thompson

Duty title: Assistant NCO in charge of electronic-security systems

Unit of assignment: 88th Security Forces Squadron

How long have you been at Wright-Patt? 3 years, 5 months

What do you do at WPAFB? I am the ANCOIC of electronic-security systems for the 88th Security Forces Squadron. We maintain 17,000 alarm points across Area A and Area B on WPAFB, the largest intrusion detection system with a fixed-site sustainment contract.

What’s your favorite part of the job?

I enjoy being able to communicate with and reach so many mission partners on the base. We deal with everyone from Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and even headquarters Air Force Materiel Command. My job has allowed me to make so many connections and friendships along the way.

The connections made will prove vital if I ever run into an issue where I may need help in the future. My position can certainly be hectic at times. However, the rewards through job knowledge and experience are well worth it.

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
