Wright-Patterson spotlight

What’s your favorite part of the job?

I enjoy being able to communicate with and reach so many mission partners on the base. We deal with everyone from Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and even headquarters Air Force Materiel Command. My job has allowed me to make so many connections and friendships along the way.

The connections made will prove vital if I ever run into an issue where I may need help in the future. My position can certainly be hectic at times. However, the rewards through job knowledge and experience are well worth it.