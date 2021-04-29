Wright-Patterson Volunteer Spotlight

Airman Basic Chenoa Gentle has been volunteering at the Airman and Family Readiness Center’s front desk for the past month. She has picked up on AFRC’s process and procedures quickly. Her ability to assist customers and level of customer service are exceptional. She has become a valued member of AFRC in the short time she’s been on board. Gentle maintains her professionalism and customs and courtesies while on the front desk. She has assisted with everything from building a podium to reorganizing the front desk area.

National Volunteer Week (April 18-24): As part of National Volunteer Week, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base gives thanks to the countless individuals who donate their time and make enduring contributions within the installation and surrounding community. We celebrate that commitment to service and encourage more to join their ranks.