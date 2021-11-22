Wright-Patterson’s ‘Recycle Al’ turns passion into purpose

“He’s been contacting the ROC for years with updates on containers throughout the installation,” said Thomas Doucette, Recycling Operations Center manager. “Whether it is an overflowing cardboard container in Area B or a paper dumpster in Kittyhawk that is bursting at the seams, we can always count on Al to vigilantly and accurately keep us aware of issues needing our attention.”

Howell’s passion for recycling has now spanned more than three decades. He has since retired from civil service and now works as a contractor.

But he still collects and properly disposes of paper, aluminum and plastics. If the base does not accept certain items, Howell will take them to a local recycling center.

“I’m not trying to make a name for myself,” he said. “I’m passionate about it. It’s just something I feel the need to do.”

Howell said he’s noticed much more of an awareness now than when he arrived at Wright-Patt in 1985 and everything went in the landfill. He encourages people to start off small and hopes his quiet influence sparks others into action.

National Recycling Day, which began in 1997, celebrates awareness and promotes proper ways to recycle.

Recycling Operations Center officials at WPAFB encourage people to properly dispose of recyclables and trash. Paper and cardboard should not be mixed and trash goes in dumpsters.

Private tours of the ROC are available by calling 937-257-4889 or emailing thomas.doucette@us.af.mil.