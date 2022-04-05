Wright-Patterson’s Retiree Activities Office reopens, provides wide range of services

“The RAO is critical to ensuring our local retirees are provided with timely and accurate information,” said Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander. “Having our teammates in the RAO back in the office will be an excellent resource for retirees, as well as continue to build on our already outstanding relationship with the local community.”

The office provides a range of services to about 56,000 military retirees, survivors and family members who live within a 70-mile radius of Wright-Patt, according to David McCoy, an RAO volunteer and retired senior master sergeant.

“These services include advising retirees, their dependents and survivors on resources that are available to them,” McCoy said.

According to McCoy, the staff works regularly with WPAFB’s Casualty Affairs Office, Defense Finance Accounting Service, TRICARE, Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Legal Office, Customer Support Center-ID cards and Ohio Department of Veterans Services.

The Retiree Activities Office is located in Bldg. 2, Room 203, Area A. Volunteers work Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon; and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers are needed for the office, McCoy added, and they do not need to be retired.

For more information on the RAO, email rao-wp@hotmail.com or call 937-257-3221.