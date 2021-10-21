Wright-Patterson spotlight

My other duties include observing and enforcing proper patron eligibility for use of the facilities. I maintain CPR, AED, and first-aid certification and assist program managers with activities and special events. I also greet customers entering the facility and assist with front-counter services such as operating a cash register.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?

My job and I are important because it helps our patrons ensure the best in physical fitness. Bringing them something they love to do, such as softball, always makes my day to see them enjoying themselves and getting the most out of their workouts. Maintaining the facility and making sure safety regulations are met helps keep everyone safe and focused on going to the gym.

I appreciate what I do and feel it is important to help people who love to take care of themselves and love to engage in extracurricular activities outside of work. Helping people better themselves helps them be more confident in themselves and helps them in the workplace.

Making sure our softball fields are safe, safety regulations are met, and getting the fields mowed and dragged helps bring us all together and helps us all come together in a fun and competitive way.