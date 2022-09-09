WPAFB Run for the Fallen: ‘We have to remember those who died’

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base community on Friday remembered lives lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with its annual Run for the Fallen.
“We have to remember those who died, to continue their legacy, to keep them alive in our memories,” said event volunteer Zoe Colgan, who became emotional as she described why the run and other events commemorating 9/11 are important.
Colgan said she was n New York City, taking a photo at the Twin Towers during her last months of pregnancy when just weeks later, they were gone.
Her son was born the October after the attacks. She said it’s important to teach the next generation what happened.
“Each time when I celebrate his birthday, I am so grateful that I have my son with me. And I have to pass on to him my story of watching those Twin Towers being erased from history,” she said.
At the start of the event, participants and volunteers joined together for a ceremony that included a flag posting, remarks and national anthem before runners got behind the starting line.
