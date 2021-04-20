XQ-58A Valkyrie flight and payload release test successful

This test, conducted in partnership with Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Area-I, demonstrated the ability to launch an ALTIUS-600 small, unmanned aircraft system, or SUAS, from the internal weapons bay of the XQ-58A. Kratos, Area-I and AFRL designed and fabricated the SUAS carriage and developed software to enable release.

After the successful release of the SUAS, the XQ-58A completed additional test points to expand its demonstrated operating envelope.