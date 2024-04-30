2 men are charged with cutting down famous 150-year-old tree near Hadrian's Wall in England

By BRIAN MELLEY – Associated Press
42 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Two men have been charged with cutting down the popular 150-year-old Sycamore Gap tree next to Hadrian's Wall last year in northern England, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, were charged with causing criminal damage and damaging the wall built in A.D. 122 by Emperor Hadrian to guard the northwest frontier of the Roman Empire.

They were ordered to appear in Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on May 15.

The sycamore's majestic canopy between two hills made it a popular subject for landscape photographers. It became a destination after being featured in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves."

The nighttime felling last fall caused outrage as police tried to figure out what inspired such an act of vandalism.

