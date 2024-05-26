4 people killed and over 30 injured after a bus and a cargo train collide in Peru

LA OROYA, Peru (AP) — Four people were killed and more than 30 others were injured after a passenger bus and a cargo train collided Sunday in central Peru, the country's national police said.

Authorities said the crash happened after 4 a.m. in the district of La Oroya, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of the capital, Lima. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications in a statement said the cause is under investigation. The train and bus, both privately operated, had all the required permits, it added.