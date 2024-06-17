West Carrollton chooses longtime district volunteer to fill vacant school board seat

Shockley said she and her husband began volunteering for West Carrollton schools when their son, who graduated in 2016, attended preschool at Walter Shade Early Childhood Center.

“I have a passion for the children and want to see each and every one of them succeed,” she said in her application letter.

Shockley served the district as classroom parent at Walter Shade ECC, Harold Schnell Elementary PTO president, Harold Schnell PTO vice president, West Carrollton Middle School PTO president, athletic booster president, West Carrollton Education Foundation trustee and West Carrollton levy co-chair to build new schools. She said she also served on several youth sports boards and the West Carrollton Fire Bond Committee.

Shockley told Dayton Daily News she was thrilled to have been chosen for a spot on the school board.

“I’ve been approached many times about joining by the board, by the community, by teachers (and) staff because I’ve been so active in the district for so many years, but didn’t feel I had the time to do it before,” she said.

“I recently retired from my 26-year job (with Ohio Public Employees Retirement System) and I still work full-time, but I started a new job at Wright-Patt in February, and its a lot less stressful position than I used to have ... so I feel like I have a lot more time now to be able to help.”

Leslie Miller, the school board’s president, said the board is pleased to add Shockley to the West Carrollton School Board.

“She has been an avid supporter of the district for years,” Miller told this news outlet. “She will make a great addition to the board.”

The position became vacant May 16 when Keith Novesl, who was elected in November as a write-in candidate, resigned effective that day, saying he was “more interested in observing and supporting” the work of the board.