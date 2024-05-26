Bradish pitches 7 no-hit innings for Orioles before Mendick homers for White Sox against Coulombe

CHICAGO (AP) — Baltimore right-hander Kyle Bradish pitched seven no-hit innings on Sunday before Danny Mendick homered in the eighth against Danny Coulombe for the first hit for the Chicago White Sox.

Bradish struck out 11 and walked four in his fifth start of the season. He threw 103 pitches, 63 for strikes. His career high is 107 pitches in a win at Arizona on Sept. 2.