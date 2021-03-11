Biden to address nation tonight after signing $1.9T COVID relief bill

Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden will announce moves to speed vaccinations, including directing that all states make all adults eligible for doses by May 1. Previewing his remarks, senior administration officials said Biden would also announce steps to expand the number of places and categories of people who can give shots, aiming to let Americans gather at least in small groups for the Independence Day holiday.

His address comes hours after he signed into law a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill, called the “American Rescue Plan.”