DeWine calls bill that would limit public health powers unconstitutional, will veto it

“There’s no governor that I can think of in Ohio who would have not vetoed this bill,” he said. “I will have to veto it not so much for me, because we’re coming out of this pandemic, but I’m very concerned about the future.”

DeWine said the bill would prevent local public health officials from quarantining someone with a communicable disease.

“When the unknown becomes the known, when the hypothetical becomes real, the local health departments and the governor have to have the ability to move very quickly to save lives,” he added. “This is about the future and saving of lives. It would be absolutely irresponsible of me to do anything but veto this bill.”

Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said on Thursday that he “absolutely” has the 60 votes to override DeWine’s veto. The bill cleared the House with 57 votes but a handful of lawmakers who support the bill were absent, he said.

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, said he believes he has the 20 votes needed in his chamber to override a gubernatorial veto.