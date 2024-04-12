First attempt to catch orphaned orca calf in Canadian lagoon is unsuccessful

An orphaned killer whale stranded in a remote Vancouver Island lagoon is proving difficult for rescuers to catch
Nation & World
6 minutes ago
X

ZEBALLOS, British Columbia (AP) — An orphaned killer whale stranded in a remote Vancouver Island lagoon is proving difficult for rescuers to catch, an official at the site said Friday.

Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John said the capture operation is in the “demobilization stage” after an unsuccessful attempt to rescue the 2-year-old orca that began before dawn.

He said they plan to try again in a couple of days, and that rescuers were “standing down.”

The 2-year-old calf has been alone in Little Espinosa Inlet for about three weeks after its pregnant mother was beached at low tide and died on March 23.

The pair got into the lagoon by swimming through a narrow and fast-moving channel connecting it to the ocean.

The First Nation said earlier that the rescue was launched at 5 a.m. because of favorable weather conditions.

The rescue plan involves trying to corral the female calf into a shallow part of the 3-kilometer lagoon, using boats, divers and a net, before she would be placed in a large fabric sling and hoisted onto a transport vehicle.

In Other News
1
Judge declines to delay Trump’s NY hush money trial over complaints of...
2
Many say Biden and Trump did more harm than good, but for different...
3
Judge in sports betting case orders ex-interpreter for Ohtani to get...
4
1 dead and 13 injured after semitrailer intentionally crashed into...
5
North Carolina welcomes a historic visitor in Japan's Prime Minister...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top