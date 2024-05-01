At least one dead in reported shooting in Dayton

At least one person has died after a reported shooting in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.
Several police vehicles were present and the street was taped off in the 40 block of West Norman Avenue in Dayton. Investigators from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also responded.
The shooting was reported at 4:19 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
