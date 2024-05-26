Lively helps the Guardians beat the Angels 5-4 for their 9th consecutive win

Lively (4-2) allowed four hits, struck out five and walked two. Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his 17th save in 20 chances.

Matt Thaiss homered for the Angels, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Reid Detmers (3-5) struck out eight in five innings, but he was charged with three runs and four hits.

Cleveland star José Ramírez walked twice and drove in a run after going deep three times in the first two games of the series. He was robbed of a homer when Jo Adell made a leaping catch in right in the eighth.

The Guardians scored three runs in the sixth to take a 5-2 lead.

With one out and Johnathan Rodriguez aboard after a leadoff single, Austin Hedges and Brayan Rocchio walked before Tyler Freeman was hit by a pitch from Adam Cimber — forcing in a run. Andrés Giménez hit an RBI single and Ramírez walked against Moore, bringing home another run.

The Angels closed to 5-4 on RBI singles by Luis Rengifo and Kevin Pillar in the eighth. But the rally stalled when Adell struck out swinging, ending the inning.

