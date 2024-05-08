Music Midtown, popular Atlanta music festival, canceled this year

The posts did not explain why. An email to the festival's producer, Live Nation, was not immediately returned.

The festival has featured big artists over the years, including Pearl Jam and Coldplay. Last year’s lineup included Billie Eilish and Guns N’ Roses.

The festival was also called off in 2022. News outlets, citing anonymous sources, ascribed that decision to a Georgia Supreme Court decision that outlined limits on the ability of private companies to ban guns on public property.