Pogacar wins the Giro d'Italia by a big margin and will now aim for a 3rd Tour de France title

Geraint Thomas finished third overall, more than 10 minutes behind.

The last time there was a bigger margin of victory in the Giro came in 1965, when Vittorio Adorni won by more than 11 minutes.

Pogacar, a Slovenian with UAE Team Emirates, also won six stages in the race, the most since Eddy Merckx also won six in 1973.

Now Pogacar will attempt to rest and recover in time to make an attempt at winning his third Tour title, with cycling’s biggest race starting on June 29 with four stages in Italy.

