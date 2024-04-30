Terms for Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul include heavier gloves, shorter rounds

Netflix will provide live coverage of the bout between the 27-year-old Paul, a social media star-turned-boxer, and 57-year-old Tyson, who hasn't fought since an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

A Department of licensing and Regulation spokesperson said in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday that “this will be a professional bout with a referee and judges and the results will count as part of the fighters’ professional records. So — it’s an actual competitive fight.”

The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds; most men's pro fights have three-minute rounds. The boxer's gloves will weigh 14 ounces instead of the standard pro weight of 10 ounces; heavier gloves reduce the power of punches.

In approving terms for fights, the department's combative sports staff considers, among other factors, each contestant’s age, medical tests, win-loss record and losses by knockout or technical knockout.

Paul built a significant fan following as a YouTube influencer before he embarked on a professional boxing career four years ago. He has won nine of 10 fights with six knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents, including several mixed martial artists and a fellow YouTuber.

Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-90. He retired in 2005 after winning 50 fights, 44 by knockout.

