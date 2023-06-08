BreakingNews
Iconic Dayton restaurant closed for transition to new ownership
X

1 dead, 1 injured in Springfield club shooting

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
23 minutes ago

One man has died and one was injured in a shooting reported at a Springfield club.

The incident took place early Thursday morning at B’s Corner Private Club and Lounge, 1128 N. Burnett Road.

ExploreClark County library offers community bookmobile events this summer

One man was pronounced dead and the other was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, Springfield officials confirmed.

Other details surrounding the incident, such as how many shots were fired and what prompted the shooting, are part of the ongoing investigation, officials said.

We will update this story as we learn more.

In Other News
1
New Springfield fire chief takes oath: ‘A lot is on the plate’
2
More details emerge about suspect in Springfield meat market owner’s...
3
Rise in COVID gene found in Springfield wastewater samples
4
Hueston Woods to host weeklong meet for Triumph sports car owners
5
Senators say proposed rule could eliminate 1,500 jobs at two...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top