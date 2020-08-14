Breaking News

Oregon District shooting survivors, family denied state aid for crime victims

X

1 dead, 2 taken to hospital in shooting at Springfield apartment

One person is dead and two are injured following a shooting at an apartment complex on South Burnett Road in Springfield on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / MARSHALL GORBY
One person is dead and two are injured following a shooting at an apartment complex on South Burnett Road in Springfield on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / MARSHALL GORBY

Credit:

Credit:

News | Updated 9 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

A male is dead and two females were injured during a shooting at an apartment complex on South Burnett Road in Springfield Friday morning.

The condition of the two female gunshot victims is unknown, but according to dispatchers both were taken to the hospital.

ExploreOregon District shooting survivors, family denied state aid for crime victims

The shooting was reported to police at 4:50 a.m., according to Springfield dispatch records.

A woman who lived on South Burnett Road said she was woken up to her dog barking and going into “panic mode.”

When she went onto her balcony, she said heard gunfire and then saw a man fall.

“I looked over to the car where girls were yelling and her glass window shattered at the driver’s side,” she said. “I knew they were already shot because they were screaming and that’s when her glass shattered.”

The woman said the shooting has left her feeling scared and unsafe.

ExploreWATCH: Community Conversation: Can school start safely and effectively?

“You can’t move anywhere because it’s going to happen wherever you go,” she added.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.