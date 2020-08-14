1 dead, 2 taken to hospital in shooting at Springfield apartment

A male is dead and two females were injured during a shooting at an apartment complex on South Burnett Road in Springfield Friday morning.
The condition of the two female gunshot victims is unknown, but according to dispatchers both were taken to the hospital.
The shooting was reported to police at 4:50 a.m., according to Springfield dispatch records.
A woman who lived on South Burnett Road said she was woken up to her dog barking and going into “panic mode.”
When she went onto her balcony, she said heard gunfire and then saw a man fall.
“I looked over to the car where girls were yelling and her glass window shattered at the driver’s side,” she said. “I knew they were already shot because they were screaming and that’s when her glass shattered.”
The woman said the shooting has left her feeling scared and unsafe.
“You can’t move anywhere because it’s going to happen wherever you go,” she added.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.