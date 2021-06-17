1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

Witnesses on the scene told this publication that the red SUV went left of center and hit the semi head-on. The driver of the SUV was reportedly trapped and had to be removed.

OSHP is investigating the cause of the crash, May said, and they hope to wrap up the investigation in a few days.

The crash was initially reported at 7:30 a.m. and closed the road.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as information is released.

As of June 10, Clark County has reported 11 fatal crashes and Ohio has recorded 542, according to OHSP. Clark County has reported four more fatalities year-to-date in 2021 than last year. The county recorded 23 total deadly crashes in 2020.