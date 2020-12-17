X

1 detained after man shot in the leg at Fairborn apartment

By Kristen Spicker

A person of interest has been detained for questioning in a shooting at a Fairborn apartment Thursday morning.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 6:44 a.m. in the 300 block of East Emerson Avenue.

Officers searched the area and used a drone to search for protentional evidence, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Fairborn police at 937-754-3000 or the tip line at 937-754-3018.

We will update this story as more information is released.

