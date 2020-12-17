1 dead, person in custody in Dayton shooting

One person is dead and at least one is in custody following a shooting on Kammer Avenue Thursday, according to Dayton police.
“Anybody that is currently involved in this situation is currently in custody,” said Sgt. Alex Magill.
Police could not confirm if a weapon has been recovered or how many people were inside the home when the shooting occurred. However, Magill said there is no threat to the community at this time.
The shooting was reported just before noon inn the 900 block of Kammer Avenue.
The street is closed in the area as homicide detectives investigate.
An investigator from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.